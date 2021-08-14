Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $574,038.28 and approximately $1,429.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00876845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00100319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

