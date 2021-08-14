Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 24.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.74. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

