Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63,624 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 173,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. 882,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,378. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

