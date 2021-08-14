Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 95,346 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 123,920 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 150,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period.

QYLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,013. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

