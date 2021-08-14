Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 311,828 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,024 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 86,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. 275,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

