Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.57% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DRSK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,997. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $32.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69.

