Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,128,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,704,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after purchasing an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

