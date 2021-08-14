Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,864,000 after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,424,000 after buying an additional 646,081 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,213,000 after buying an additional 752,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,970 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,713,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,707,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.