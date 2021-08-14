Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.