Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 96,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 142,726 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 102,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,526. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

