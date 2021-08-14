Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,563 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,038,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 194,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN remained flat at $$45.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

