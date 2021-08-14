Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.