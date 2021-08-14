Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

