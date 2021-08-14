Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 79,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.03. 518,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

