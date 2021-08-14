Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $1.50 million worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

LEDU is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

