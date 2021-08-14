Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334,627 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $637,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $101,204,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

