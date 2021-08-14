Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 243.1% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EGTYF stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Friday. 11,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

