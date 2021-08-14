Einsteinium Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00384850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,914,736 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

