El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 393.9% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

