Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the July 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ESLT opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.92.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.