Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.91. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 427,905 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 107.13.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

