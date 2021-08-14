Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0675

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $29.91 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00137664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00155474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.99 or 1.00085009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00870215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

