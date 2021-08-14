Electrify.Asia Price Hits $0.0012 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $658,730.87 and $24,031.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00105190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043983 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.