Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Electromed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.