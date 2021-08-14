Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0157 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $867,744.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,889,806,767 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.