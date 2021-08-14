Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 460.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

