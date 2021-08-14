Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Lifted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,095 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.68. 1,569,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,353. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

