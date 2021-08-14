Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,739 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $107,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

LLY stock opened at $264.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

