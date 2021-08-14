Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.