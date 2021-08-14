Elitium 1-Day Volume Tops $662,382.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00008532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $110.51 million and approximately $662,382.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00883304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00103321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

