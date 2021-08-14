Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $3.95

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $110.29 million and approximately $968,323.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00008447 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

