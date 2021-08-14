Ellipsis (EPS) Trading Up 18.6% This Week

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $219.93 million and $49.36 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00878968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00100994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043815 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

