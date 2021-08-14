Elysian Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $298,448.39 and $123,326.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.32 or 0.00877613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00106881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

