Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) issued its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Embraer updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ERJ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,514. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.