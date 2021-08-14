EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of EMCOR Group worth $64,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,454 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE EME opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.