Emercoin (EMC) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.76 million and $16,151.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 160.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,913,087 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

