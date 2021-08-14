Emirex Token (EMRX) Reaches Market Cap of $18.44 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and $743,923.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

