Empty Set Dollar Trading Down 11.8% This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $149,191.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00136722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00154118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.74 or 0.99818251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00870708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.