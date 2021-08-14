Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.84.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.17. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.22 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 274,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,984,431.44. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $306,350 over the last ninety days.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

