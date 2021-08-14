Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 220,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Engie has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

