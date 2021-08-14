Enigma Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $3.90 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.96 or 0.00417656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00958585 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

