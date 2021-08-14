Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ENVS stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Enova Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Enova Systems
