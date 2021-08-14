Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENVS stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Enova Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Enova Systems alerts:

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.