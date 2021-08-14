Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.