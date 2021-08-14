Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

