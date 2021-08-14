EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0120 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $68,194.04 and $49,197.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00885412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00102597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044446 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.