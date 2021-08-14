EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Up 406.3% in July

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 406.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get EnWave alerts:

Shares of NWVCF opened at $0.75 on Friday. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.