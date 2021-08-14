Enzyme Finance Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00882943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00101270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.