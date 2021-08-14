EOSDT Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $182.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00136722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00154118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.74 or 0.99818251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00870708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

