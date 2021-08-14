EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003281 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 99% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.93 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00137548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00155331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,846.73 or 1.00067626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00870120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 40,316,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

