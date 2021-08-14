Equal Market Capitalization Tops $749,571.46 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $749,571.46 and approximately $46,793.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.33 or 0.00886662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00102153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

