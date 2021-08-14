Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and $2.10 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00137192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00155021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.96 or 0.99834690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.70 or 0.00872341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

